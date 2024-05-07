The Yorkshire Post and Nova Studios collaborate on pioneering Meet The Makers film series

The Yorkshire Post and Hull-based video production company Nova Studios have produced a new series called Meet The Makers, shining a light on some of the region’s most remarkable craftspeople.

Nova has created a series of high-quality short films and profile features, which will run on The Yorkshire Post website and in its award-winning Saturday Magazine from May 18. The work is accompanied in print by pictures taken by The Yorkshire Post’s skilled photographers.

Those featured in the series include a jeweller, a potter, a bicycle maker and a fashion designer.

Artist Toby Cotterill pictured with his work in the Studio at Northlight Studios, Hebden Bridge.

The collaboration has been almost a year in the making after Nova pitched the idea to Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson.

Matt Stephenson, director of Nova, said: “With two newspaper-trained journalists on the team, we loved bringing together our journalistic and editorial skills with everything we know about digital film-making.

“The makers in the films we’ve produced really care about craft and tradition - and we’re very proud to be associated with them - their values reflect our own. There’s so much disposable product and content out there, it’s great to make films that are anything but disposable - we wanted to emphasise enduring quality, and to do that for The Yorkshire Post, a publication that is so embedded in the cultural life of our region.”

Catherine Scott, Yorkshire Post Magazine editor, said: “This has been an inspiring project to work on and we have been blown away by the quality of Nova’s work. The films they have produced are essentially The Yorkshire Post Magazine in video form - profiling the human stories of inspiring people from our area.