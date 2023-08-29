The Yorkshire Post launching Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Sheffield

A new conference celebrating the North’s Advanced Manufacturing industry is to take place in Sheffield later this year.

The inaugural Advanced Manufacturing conference for The North, which is being organised by The Yorkshire Post and its parent company National World, will take place at Cutlers’ Hall on November 14.

The event is sponsored by Razor and Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber, with key themes being discussed on the day including Innovation and Technology, Growth and Funding, Sustainability and Skills Development.

The conference will bring together politicians, business leaders, academics and media who have a valued voice in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing the sector in the North of England.

Jamie Hinton of Razor will be among the speakers at the event

Jamie Hinton, CEO at Razor, will be speaking at the Keynote Session on adopting new technologies.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We are thrilled to be attending and be a keynote partner in the upcoming Advanced Manufacturing Conference, hosted by National World.

"At Razor, our passion for driving the future of the manufacturing sector through delivering cutting edge technology and digital transformation drives us to continuously seek avenues for innovation and collaboration. This conference holds special significance for us, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to level up the North and cultivate a thriving hub of digital advancement.

"We are looking forward to discussing and collaborating with other business leaders and notable speakers in order to pave the way towards building the North as a technological powerhouse."Development manager Andrew Armstrong will be representing Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber at the event.

Mr Armstrong will be speaking at the Keynote Session on Optimising Digitalisation, where along with the panel discussions around optimising digitalisation and scaling; the do’s and don’ts to maximise productivity will take place.

He said: “As one of the most exciting, innovative, and forward thinking business support programmes in the region, we are delighted to be supporting the Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Sheffield; an event which shares our values and belief in our local manufacturers, and the potential they have.”

Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber was launched earlier this year following a successful pilot as part of a national programme to improve digital transformation within manufacturing. The programme encourages companies to talk to digital specialist who can help grow their business in areas such as tech support and grant funding.

Dawn Huntrod, Region Director – North of England for Make UK, will also be in attendance at the event.

For more information about the conference including the agenda and to book your ticket to attend the inaugural conference, visit www.northamc.co.uk.