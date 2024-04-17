Business and features editor Chris Burn and deputy business editor Greg Wright are on the shortlist for the regional journalist of the year award at the Headlinemoney Awards 2024, which are being held in association with Skipton Group.

Mr Burn is the current holder of the award, and Mr Wright won the regional title in 2017 and 2021. Also on the shortlist are Brian Donnelly of The Herald, Alistair Houghton of BusinessLive at Reach, Emma Newlands of The Scotsman and freelance Peter Ranscombe.

