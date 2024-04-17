The Yorkshire Post's Chris Burn and Greg Wright on shortlist for Headlinemoney award
Business and features editor Chris Burn and deputy business editor Greg Wright are on the shortlist for the regional journalist of the year award at the Headlinemoney Awards 2024, which are being held in association with Skipton Group.
Mr Burn is the current holder of the award, and Mr Wright won the regional title in 2017 and 2021. Also on the shortlist are Brian Donnelly of The Herald, Alistair Houghton of BusinessLive at Reach, Emma Newlands of The Scotsman and freelance Peter Ranscombe.
Judging panels of senior financial journalists, editors and public relations professionals drawn from around the UK’s financial media scrutinised all the entries and decided on the contenders. The winners will be revealed on Wednesday July 17 2024 at The Brewery in London.
