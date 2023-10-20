The Yorkshires. Business Awards 2023: 21 companies announced as finalists for event in Leeds

Top regional companies will be celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony organised by Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

The organisation has named 21 companies as finalists for prizes at an event on November 17 at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds.

The awards, which are expected to raise thousands of pounds to support disadvantaged children across the region, will be hosted by GB News presenter Isabel Webster and involve a keynote speak from Jason Fox, star of Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins.

On awards day, winners will be announced for categories including Large Corporate of the Year, Mid-Market Corporate of the Year, ESG Excellence, Innovation in Business and Business Leader of the Year.

The awards are returning for a second year.

This year's finalists are Answer Digital; Cellhire; Cranswick; Cutwel; Econ; Fintel; FOD Mobility; GlideGroup; Harrison Spinks; John Cotton; Kelling Group; Mpac and Naylor Industries.

Also shortlisted are Operam Education Group; Pavers; Ram Tracking; Swift; Tracsis; Tribepad; Turner and Townsend and Zoo Digital.

Also up for grabs is the award for the Yorkshires. Young Entrepreneur Challenge.

The challenge sees Yorkshire Children’s Charity partner with LEAP, giving teams of Key Stage 4 students a £250 grant to start a business, with mentorship provided by professionals from across the region.

The group who make the most profit will be awarded the trophy, with all profits going to fund specialist equipment for disabled young people in Yorkshire.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said the event should be a memorable one

“We are delighted to be hosting our second Yorkshires. Business Awards and are especially looking forward to hearing from Foxy, who we’re sure will bring an incredible energy to the event,” she said.

“The awards give us a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the region’s best business minds, as well as acknowledging Yorkshire’s future business stars with the Young Entrepreneur Challenge.

"If that wasn’t enough, the event will gather vital funds to support the thousands of local children who rely on our support."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Event supporters include Rothschild & Co, Core Telecom, Leeds Beckett Enterprise Services, Clarion, IDEAS That Work, Grant Thornton, The Yorkshire Post, Slingsby Gin, Prohibition PR and Impulse Decisions.

Tickets to the awards are £120 each. The daytime event begins at 11am and runs until around 4.30pm, with the dress code set as business attire.

For more information and to book your place visit https://yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/events-home/business-awards-events-page/

The charity was launched in January 2022 and exists to help children who are at a disadvantage in life due to disability, ill-health or financial circumstance.