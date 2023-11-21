The Yorkshires. Business Awards 2023: Winners revealed in full as event raises £182,000 for charity

A prestigious awards ceremony celebrating the best of Yorkshire business has raised more than £182,000 for charity.

The Yorkshires. Business Awards 2023 took place on Friday at The Queens Hotel in Leeds, organised by Yorkshire Children’s Charity in support of its work.

The event was compered by Isabel Webster, co-host of the award winning Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster on GB News, while speakers included Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox and BBC’s The Apprentice star and business mogul, Linda Plant.

Money raised from the event will go towards supporting the work of the charity, which said it has seen a 300 per cent increase in applications for its Christmas Campaign this year.

The Yorkshires. Business Awards Winners 2023

The event saw Edward Naylor of construction equipment supplier Naylor Industries named as the business leader of the year.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our fantastic team. Not many family businesses make it into the fourth generation and it’s thanks to a huge team effort that we have reached our 133rd year whilst still growing and prospering. We’re really grateful to the judges for acknowledging all our hard work.”

Here is the full list of winners at the event:

Large Corporate of the Year: Cranswick

Mid-Market Corporate of the Year: Kelling Group

ESG Excellence: Harrison Spinks

Innovation in Business: Gripple and Loadhog

Business Leader of the Year: Edward Naylor of Naylor Industries

Young Entrepreneur Challenge: Carr Manor Community School. Runners-up: Dixons Trinity Chapeltown and Lawnswood School.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity said: “Yorkshire is the third worst region in the UK for child poverty, and the cost-of-living crisis is only making things even more difficult for families in our area.

"This winter we have seen a 300 per cent increase on last year for our Christmas Campaign which provides Christmas gifts for the children who, without intervention, simply will not receive any.

“This year we asked teachers to tell us if children were not having their basic needs met.

“We found that 76 per cent of the children we are supporting do not have access to at least one winter essential such as a winter coat, sturdy shoes or cosy bedding.

"In addition to the requests for gifts, we have been asked to fund an additional 4,337 essential items for children.

“We see every day just how much of a difference our supporters can make, and it is clear that their support has never been more important than it is this winter.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Yorkshire’s business sector, which allows us to continue our vital work. We are a small charity with big ambitions, and events like the Yorkshires. Business Awards enable us to raise funds and forge relationships with businesses that allow us to make things better for children and young people in our region.”

