The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards shortlist 2023 revealed: Read in full

The shortlist for a prestigious regional real estate awards awards can today be revealed by The Yorkshire Post.

CalledThe Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards 2023, the awards raise money for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity as well as celebrating the best of the region’s real estate industry.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on October 12 in New Dock Hall in Leeds.

It is expected there will be around 700 people in attendance with thousands of pounds being raised for the good cause on the evening as a consequence.

Charlotte Farrington of Yorkshire Children's Charity, which will benefit from the awards night. Photo: Damian Bramley

The charity which organises the event offers grants for wheelchairs, specialist equipment and to support families in financial crisis, while organising fun days for young people facing hardship and bringing together contractors and suppliers to deliver facilities to specialist inclusive learning centres and special educational needs and disabilities schools.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “As a region we have a massive challenge on our hands.

"Yorkshire is home to 92,000 children with disabilities and we have a third of children living in poverty.

“With the recent cost-of-living crisis, things are only set to get worse.

"We are privileged to work with some of the most disadvantaged, disenfranchised and vulnerable young people in the region and we see first-hand just how special these children are and, if given the required support, the potential they possess to be the best versions of themselves.

“We are a small team but we have already achieved so much, and we are only just getting started.

"We want to make sure no child or young person in Yorkshire is left behind due to ill health, disability, or financial circumstance.”

Following an intensive and detailed judging process, the full shortlist for the awards has now been finalised. Here is the complete list of nominees:

Rising Star

Grace Butcher – Bowman Riley

Hayden Patterson – Stonebridge Homes

Zak Green – Harron Homes

Best Residential Operator

Moda Living

Springfield Healthcare

Vida Healthcare

Best Large Development

The Climate Innovation District

Greenholme Mills

Knowle Grange

Best Small Development

Spring House Farm Barns

The Limes

Waterside

ESG Excellence

The Climate Innovation District

Edward Architecture

Best Residential Consultancy Practice

Andrew Moseley Associates

Johnson Mowat

Richard Boothroyd & Associates Ltd

Best Residential Developer

Beal Developments Ltd

Citu

Strata Homes

Vistry Group

Best in BTR

Kangaroo Works

Pin Yard

New York Square

Best Small Agent

Monroe Estate Agents

Simon Blyth

Zenko Properties

Best Large Agent

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Manning Stainton