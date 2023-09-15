The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards shortlist 2023 revealed: Read in full
CalledThe Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards 2023, the awards raise money for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity as well as celebrating the best of the region’s real estate industry.
The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on October 12 in New Dock Hall in Leeds.
It is expected there will be around 700 people in attendance with thousands of pounds being raised for the good cause on the evening as a consequence.
The charity which organises the event offers grants for wheelchairs, specialist equipment and to support families in financial crisis, while organising fun days for young people facing hardship and bringing together contractors and suppliers to deliver facilities to specialist inclusive learning centres and special educational needs and disabilities schools.
Charlotte Farrington, CEO of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “As a region we have a massive challenge on our hands.
"Yorkshire is home to 92,000 children with disabilities and we have a third of children living in poverty.
“With the recent cost-of-living crisis, things are only set to get worse.
"We are privileged to work with some of the most disadvantaged, disenfranchised and vulnerable young people in the region and we see first-hand just how special these children are and, if given the required support, the potential they possess to be the best versions of themselves.
“We are a small team but we have already achieved so much, and we are only just getting started.
"We want to make sure no child or young person in Yorkshire is left behind due to ill health, disability, or financial circumstance.”
Following an intensive and detailed judging process, the full shortlist for the awards has now been finalised. Here is the complete list of nominees:
Rising Star
Grace Butcher – Bowman Riley
Hayden Patterson – Stonebridge Homes
Zak Green – Harron Homes
Best Residential Operator
Moda Living
Springfield Healthcare
Vida Healthcare
Best Large Development
The Climate Innovation District
Greenholme Mills
Knowle Grange
Best Small Development
Spring House Farm Barns
The Limes
Waterside
ESG Excellence
The Climate Innovation District
Edward Architecture
Best Residential Consultancy Practice
Andrew Moseley Associates
Johnson Mowat
Richard Boothroyd & Associates Ltd
Best Residential Developer
Beal Developments Ltd
Citu
Strata Homes
Vistry Group
Best in BTR
Kangaroo Works
Pin Yard
New York Square
Best Small Agent
Monroe Estate Agents
Simon Blyth
Zenko Properties
Best Large Agent
Dacre, Son & Hartley
Manning Stainton
Redbrik