The Zone Cafe: Plans to turn former Doncaster café into bar spark anti-social behaviour concerns

An application has been lodged to allow a former cafe in Doncaster city centre to reopen as a bar.

Owners of 6 Priory Place, which was formerly open as The Zone Cafe, have applied for a licence to sell alcohol on the premises.

If approved, the site will reopen as Akbulut Social, operating as a cafe and bar from 11am until 2am every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alcohol will be sold on the premises in addition to an online and mobile delivery system.

Owners of 6 Priory Place, which was formerly open as The Zone Cafe, have applied for a licence to sell alcohol on the premises.

Two letters of objection to the proposal were received from owners of neighbouring businesses.

These stated concerns over potential anti-social behaviour and crime related to the consumption of alcohol.

One objector noted that the premises is located near Womens Aid and an alcohol addiction charity, creating a safety risk for vulnerable people.