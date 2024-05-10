The Zone Cafe: Plans to turn former Doncaster café into bar spark anti-social behaviour concerns
Owners of 6 Priory Place, which was formerly open as The Zone Cafe, have applied for a licence to sell alcohol on the premises.
If approved, the site will reopen as Akbulut Social, operating as a cafe and bar from 11am until 2am every day.
Alcohol will be sold on the premises in addition to an online and mobile delivery system.
Two letters of objection to the proposal were received from owners of neighbouring businesses.
These stated concerns over potential anti-social behaviour and crime related to the consumption of alcohol.
One objector noted that the premises is located near Womens Aid and an alcohol addiction charity, creating a safety risk for vulnerable people.
A meeting of the council’s Licensing Sub-Committee this month to discuss the proposal has been cancelled, with a new date to be confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.