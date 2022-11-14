The partnership will see Theakston become the Knights’ exclusive cask partner for the next three years, with the brewery’s Old Peculier ale having been introduced to the club’s concourse bar, now renamed the Theakston bar.

The partnership has allowed Doncaster Knights to refurbish the bar, which is the longest in Yorkshire, with Theakston branding and bespoke cask bar tables made by the brewery’s in-house cooper.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director at Theakston Brewery, said: “With almost 350 years of combined history, Theakston and Doncaster Knights are two Yorkshire institutions which have not only stood the test of time but evolved in order to find continued success.

Doncaster Knights are the fastest promoted club in the history of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a brewery, we understand how important sporting partnerships are for the future of local sports clubs which, like pubs, play a crucial role in the communities that they represent.”

The partnership also aims to support the Knights’ ambitions of reaching the Premiership by increasing the team’s visibility throughout Yorkshire.