Theakston brewery: sixth generation of Theakston family takes role at Yorkshire brewery

The appointment means he will be the sixth generation of the Theakston family to become part of the business.

William joins the family brewery following a career as an officer in the British Army, where he completed two operational tours in Afghanistan and held a counter-terrorism role in the Ministry of Defence.

He said: “I’m hugely proud and thrilled to be joining the family business and carrying on the work of growing our customer and consumer base in a very important area of the market. In past decades, we established a great track record of sales in the south of England and so I look forward to building on this proud heritage in the months and years ahead.”

Simon and William Theakston say cheers as William becomes the sixth generation of the Theakston family to join the Yorkshire brewery.

Since leaving the military in 2016, William has held a number of roles in the drinks and hospitality industry, working with Fullers, Smith & Turner, Marston’s and most recently Charles Edge London.

William’s new role as Channel Development Manager at T&R Theakston will see him develop the brewery’s on-trade sales force, with a particular focus on customers in the Southern half of England and Wales.

Managing director of Theakston’s Brewery, Richard Bradbury said: “William’s appointment is the latest stage of a long-term growth strate gy. Over the last four years, we have been steadily strengthening all aspects of our organisation in Head Office functions and front-line sales to support our ambitions. The investment in our organisation has been careful and measured to deliver commercial and financial return alongside our steady growth in market share. In parallel, we have worked hard to ensure our beers remain affordable to consumers and customers despite inflationary pressures.

