Theakston joins forces with Wylam Brewery to produce its first collaboration beer

The beer – Henry’s Pick – is a combination of Theakston pale, lager and Munich malts and Wylam Brewery’s challenger, Admiral and Pilgrim hops from Brook House Hops in Herefordshire.

Commenting on the collaboration, Simon Theakston, joint managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “Despite being almost two centuries old, we are never afraid to try new things.

"It was fantastic to welcome Wylam Brewery to Masham to use our brewing vessels and open fermenters, and to come together to create something amazing through a shared passion for beer and brewing.

“The result of our first collaboration, Henry’s Pick, has been a real success, so much so that we hope to welcome other brewers to Theakston to share ideas and our experience as well as allow them the opportunity to brew in one of the last remaining tower breweries in the country.”

Consumers will be able to buy the beer in five litre mini-kegs from Theakston’s online store.

Ben Wilkinson, head brewer at Wylam Brewery, said: “We’re huge fans of Theakston, particularly its legendary Old Peculier ale, so jumped at the chance to go behind the scenes of the brewery and experience open vessel brewing for the first time.

"Theakston shares our passion for brewing with the highest quality ingredients, as seen by the yeast that it has cultivated in-house for generations. We’re extremely proud of the brewing partnership that we have forged together.”

