These are the areas in Yorkshire where Aldi is looking to open a new store and its even offering a finder's fee

The priority areas where the German discounter is looking include Harrogate, Meadowhall, North Leeds, Ossett, Otley, Scarborough and York.

Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres.

The supermarket said each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces and that ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Aldi is looking to expand its store footprint across Yorkshire.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is even offering a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public - which is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

George Brown, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious plans and change that.