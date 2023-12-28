These eight Yorkshire pubs, bars and restaurants have announced they will close - in the past three months

Over the last year, the cost of living crisis has squeezed hard on businesses causing many in Yorkshire to close.
Since October 2023, The Yorkshire Post and its sister sites have reported on several businesses closing – with many citing the closures down to the cost of living crisis and finances. This includes these eight pubs, bars and restaurants that have announced they will close permanently.
1. Issho, Leeds
The high-end Japanese restaurant, Issho, in Leeds has announced that it will not re-open after the Christmas period. In a statement released in January 2023, the owners blamed ‘economic challenges’ including spiralling costs and an unstable labour market for the closure. Photo: Issho, Leeds
2. Clam & Cork, Doncaster
Clam & Cork shot to fame in 2018, when Guardian food writer Jay Rayner reviewed the former wet fish stand in Doncaster Market and lavished it with praise. However, in a statement back in October 2023, it was announced the establishment was up for sale. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Keelham Farm Shop, Skipton
Keelham Farm Shop staff have been telling customers that the store on the A65 near Skipton will no longer trade after today (Dec 28) unless a buyer can be found and that they have lost their jobs. All products have been removed from sale on the company’s online store. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. The Glass Works, Barnsley
The Salt House, a restaurant and cocktail bar, and Black + White, a wine bar, in Barnsley’s town centre Glass Works scheme were taken into Barnsley Council’s possession on October 23. The council said True Independent Group, which runs the bars, have ‘substantial unpaid rents of over £100,000 across the leases for both premises’. Photo: pw