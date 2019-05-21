These Jamie's Italian restaurants in Yorkshire will be closed immediately after Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain called in administrators.

All but three of Jamie Oliver's restaurants have closed after the business called in administrators, putting 1,300 jobs at risk

On Tuesday, May 21 administrators at KPMG released a list of branches closing immediately.

The three remaining restaurants, based at Gatwick, will continue to trade but could also be at risk if no buyer is found for the business.

In Yorkshire, the York branch, situated in the historic Lendal Cellars, has been shut down.

Jamie's Italian in Leeds city centre has also closed.

The Leeds branch in Park Row in the city centre has closed, with a sign in the window.

The notice in the window on Tuesday afternoon said: "This restaurant is now closed. Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG LLP were appointed Joint Administrators to the following companies on Tuesday 21 May 2019.

"Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group Limited.

"Jamie's Italian Holdings Limited.

"Jamie's Italian Limited.

"Fifteen Restaurant Limited.

"One New Change Limited."

Jamie's Italian was first launched in Oxford in 2008.

At one point the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group had 42 Jamie's Italian branches in the UK.

The Harrogate branch of Jamie's Italian closed in January 2018.