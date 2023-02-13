These North Yorkshire communities will soon benefit from Quickline's full fibre broadband rollout

The rural broadband provider Quickline Communications plans to improve internet speeds for tens of thousands of rural consumers during 2023.

Quickline plans to bring broadband speeds of up to 1 Gbps to more than 55,000 homes and businesses this year, which it said was part of its commitment to reducing rural internet inequality in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

In a statement, the company said: “Spanning areas from the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales, to the Lincolnshire Wolds, Quickline’s fibre rollout plan covers some of the hardest communities to reach which have, until now, been neglected by major broadband providers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a strong 2022, during which more than 10,000 homes and businesses in over 20 communities received access to Quickline’s full fibre broadband, the East Yorkshire-based provider remains committed to tackling rural internet inequality.

Lee Allison, Chief Operating Officer at Quickline Communications, left, and Head of Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) Operations Chris Akrill. Quickline has announced its 2023 fibre rollout plan.

Lee Allison, Chief Operating Officer at Quickline, said: “Building on the

momentum from last year, 2023 is going to be even bigger and better for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quickline and the communities we serve.

"Rural communities have been crying out for fast, reliable broadband for far too long. Our mission is to provide that and to close the digital divide between urban and rural areas. If your community is on our 2023 rollout plan, it means full fibre broadband is on its way to you soon.”

Chris Akrill, Head of Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) Operations at Quickline, said: “Our fibre broadband is transforming the internet experience for customers living in even the most remote of areas.

“Customers are constantly telling us how much our broadband has improved their quality of life, from work and education to streaming their favourite TV shows and video calling family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having good broadband is no longer a luxury, it’s essential in so many ways. We understand that and that’s why we’re bringing fibre to even the most difficult of areas to connect.”