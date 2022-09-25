Thirsk newsagents sold after 15 years in same ownership
A Thirsk newsagents has been sold after 15 years in the same ownership, with the help of business property adviser Christie & Co.
Previous owner Michael Sturdy decided to sell Towlers Newsagents after reaching retirement age.
Andrew Birnie, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “This opportunity is a fine example of a busy market town newsagents, and I am delighted to confirm it has been sold on a new lease basis.
“We wish both the seller and new owner all the best for the future”.