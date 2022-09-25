News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Thirsk newsagents sold after 15 years in same ownership

A Thirsk newsagents has been sold after 15 years in the same ownership, with the help of business property adviser Christie & Co.

By Michael Crossland
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 11:45 am
Towlers Newsagents in Thirsk has been sold after 15 years in the same ownerhip
Towlers Newsagents in Thirsk has been sold after 15 years in the same ownerhip

Previous owner Michael Sturdy decided to sell Towlers Newsagents after reaching retirement age.

Andrew Birnie, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “This opportunity is a fine example of a busy market town newsagents, and I am delighted to confirm it has been sold on a new lease basis.

“We wish both the seller and new owner all the best for the future”.

Thirsk