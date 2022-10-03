Chris Smith, Interim Chief Executive at Thirteen Group.

They become the fourteenth member of the partnership, working alongside 11 other housing associations and representatives from Homes England and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Now in its second year, the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership works closely with the directly elected mayor, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and local authorities.

As well as building new affordable homes, the group is working with partners on local regeneration projects, connecting people to economic opportunity, tackling the climate emergency and fuel poverty, and supporting health, social care, and homelessness.

Helen Lennon, chair of the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership said: “We’re delighted to have Thirteen on board.

