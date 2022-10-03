Thirteen Group join the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership
The West Yorkshire Housing Partnership has announce that Thirteen Group have become their newest member.
They become the fourteenth member of the partnership, working alongside 11 other housing associations and representatives from Homes England and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Now in its second year, the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership works closely with the directly elected mayor, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and local authorities.
As well as building new affordable homes, the group is working with partners on local regeneration projects, connecting people to economic opportunity, tackling the climate emergency and fuel poverty, and supporting health, social care, and homelessness.
Helen Lennon, chair of the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership said: “We’re delighted to have Thirteen on board.
“We’re really excited by the energy and commitment that has developed since the partnership was formed and we’ll continue to place housing front and centre in the plans for West Yorkshire.”