The owner of a premium cocktail bar in Yorkshire has left a heartfelt message for customers

Google shows that Society on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been permanently closed and The Sheffield Star reports it is in the process of being sold.

James Beech and friend Will Sykes opened the independent micro bar in March 2020 after leaving their jobs.

However, Covid lockdowns quickly put a halt to their early progress – before the business blossomed when restrictions were lifted.

'This is goodbye': Owner of premium cocktail bar in Yorkshire announces sale ALL CREDIT: SOCIETY FB

Now, Mr Sykes has said goodbye to customers in an emotional Facebook post on the business page.

He said: “Well, Sheffield, this is goodbye. It's been fun, it's been emotional, it's been everything I dreamed and more. I've had highs, I've had lows, but most importantly, I have no regrets.

“Society was born of a dream to offer Sheffield a premium cocktail experience, where passion and expert care is taken with every drink. A place you can relax to laid-back House grooves, and immerse yourself in a cool ambience, whilst you sip your mastercrafted cocktail... and I like to think that was achieved.”

Mr Sykes thanked the bartenders, without who the bar ‘would not have functioned’.

"Thank you to my previous business partner [James Beech] for your help in making Society a reality”, he added.

“And a final thank you to each and every person that came through our doors, for everyone who appreciated what we were, whether you had one drink or were a regular patron, I hope you all had a great time and made some fantastic memories with us.

“Society has now been sold, and will rise as something new, keep an eye out for the future.

