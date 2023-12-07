This is how much Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre contribute to the Leeds economy
The retail and leisure destinations are together home to more than 220 retailers and restaurants, which include a flagship M&S at White Rose, creating 230 new job opportunities this year.
Trinity Leeds is home to Trinity Kitchen, a mix of permanent and rotating food vendors, and will soon welcome a new 46,000 sq ft flagship Zara store.
The impact report from owner Landsec found that the combined total economic contribution across both centres is £175m.
Trinity Leeds employs more than 1,421 people across its retail and leisure facilities while White Rose employs 3,162.
Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds and White Rose, said: “At both shopping centres, we constantly strive to ensure we deliver a sustainable future which meets our customers’ expectations and create added value for our local community, customers, colleagues, and partners.
“Our purpose sits at the heart of everything we do, in the way we create sustainable places, realise potential and serve a vibrant community.”
Landsec has recently launched Landsec Futures, a £20m social impact fund dedicated to enhancing social value to the communities it serves.
Alongside bursaries for students in higher education, internships and community grants, the Landsec Futures initiative will also deliver three-year employability partnerships with local charities, including working alongside Ahead Partnership, which supports people from underrepresented backgrounds into employment, and Resurgo’s Spear Leeds Programme which offers a year of employability coaching, from job application support to interview prep and networking events.