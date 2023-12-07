This is how much Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre contribute to the Leeds economy

Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre contribute £175m to the Leeds economy, according to a new impact report.

The retail and leisure destinations are together home to more than 220 retailers and restaurants, which include a flagship M&S at White Rose, creating 230 new job opportunities this year.

Trinity Leeds is home to Trinity Kitchen, a mix of permanent and rotating food vendors, and will soon welcome a new 46,000 sq ft flagship Zara store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impact report from owner Landsec found that the combined total economic contribution across both centres is £175m.

Trinity Leeds shopping centre. Picture by Simon Dewhurst

Trinity Leeds employs more than 1,421 people across its retail and leisure facilities while White Rose employs 3,162.

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds and White Rose, said: “At both shopping centres, we constantly strive to ensure we deliver a sustainable future which meets our customers’ expectations and create added value for our local community, customers, colleagues, and partners.

“Our purpose sits at the heart of everything we do, in the way we create sustainable places, realise potential and serve a vibrant community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landsec has recently launched Landsec Futures, a £20m social impact fund dedicated to enhancing social value to the communities it serves.