This is the reason Uber Technologies' quarterly loss has widened

Uber Technologies Inc posted a wider third-quarter loss as the company tries to outspend competitors through discounts and invests heavily in new business ventures.

Nevertheless, the company promised it would be profitable by the end of 2021 as quarterly revenues, driven by its global ride-hailing business, beat expectations.

“Our results this quarter decisively demonstrate the growing profitability of our Rides segment,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “Rides Adjusted EBITDA is up 52 per cent year-over-year and now more than covers our corporate overhead. Revenue growth and take rates in our Eats business also accelerated nicely. We’re pleased to see the impact that continued category leadership, greater financial discipline, and an industry-wide shift towards healthier growth are already having on our financial performance.”

Uber’s costs jumped about 33 per cent to $4.92 billion (£3.81 billion) in the latest quarter.

Gross bookings grew $3.7 billion year-over-year to $16.5 billion, representing 29 per cent year-over-year growth, or 32 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Overall, the company’s net loss widened to $1.16 billion in the quarter ended September 30, from $986 million a year earlier

“Uber would be EBITDA positive if it wasn’t also investing in Uber Eats, the freight operation and autonomous driving capabilities,” said Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell.