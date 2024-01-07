Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s has seen its share of the grocery market grow to its highest level for three years after a busy festive season, Kantar data showed. A group of analysts at Jefferies said Sainsbury’s third quarter grocery sales could rise by nearly a tenth compared with the previous year, as price rises continue to cool. Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, said : “Taste the Difference ranges are expected to have done well as people chose to treat themselves, despite the ongoing pressures on incomes.” But shoppers preferring own-brand products, or signs that consumers are expected to tighten their belts, could result in a more cautious update from the firm on Wednesday, she said.