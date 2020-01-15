This is why technology giant Google aims to find a new generation of digital leaders in Yorkshire

TECHNOLOGY giant Google is launching a programme to nurture a new generation of digital leaders in Yorkshire.

Google for Startups UK is encouraging entrepreneurs from the county to apply to take part in its new UK Immersion Cohort; a 12 week programme designed to drive innovation in the UK’s regions.

The programme will provide 10 startups from across the UK with access to the best of Google’s expertise, tools and mentoring to support nationwide business growth.

Those chosen to take part will be sent on a week-long boot camp at the Academy in London.

During the boot camp, Google mentors will help with troubleshooting over product issues and they can also provide advice on industry and investor connections.

The entrepreneurs - or “founders” - will then return home and receive remote mentoring for three months while continuing to build their businesses.

The spokesman added: “In particular, regions such as Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and Cardiff are developing significant tech clusters.”

The programme will be led by the head of Google for Startups UK and serial entrepreneur, Marta Krupinska, together with programme lead Mariama Boumanjal and her team.

Ms Krupinska said: “The UK’s success and position as a global technology leader is dependent on its vibrant startup ecosystem. London is recognised as the Silicon Valley of Europe because of the wealth of talent, access to funding and startup expertise.”

She added: “We want to spread this wealth throughout the UK and ensure that founders across the country are being exposed to the same opportunities and connections as those based in the capital.”

For more information on Google for Startups in the UK visit https://startup.google.com and https://www.campus.co/london