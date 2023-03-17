A government inspector has dismissed an appeal that would have allowed a new café and micropub to open in a former DIY shop.

Last year, an application to convert the former This n That store on Wrose Road at the Five Lane Ends Roundabout was refused by Bradford Council.

The business would have operated as a café during the day and a micropub in the evening.

Planning officers had said the business would not have enough parking, and would attract “evening coming and goings” to the mainly residential area.

Applicant Gary Mallinson appealed against this decision, arguing that there were other pubs and late night businesses like take aways nearby.

His appeal said: “It is likely that the micro pub would see passing trade from patrons heading on to alternative venues and would not therefore lead to additional noise and disturbance.

“Given the existing service establishments within close proximity of the Appeal Site and their associated opening times, it is considered the proposal would not increase noise and disturbance to an unacceptable limit.”

But the appeal has now been dismissed by planning inspector F Harrison.

Their appeal decision said: “The close proximity of dwellings to the appeal site creates a sensitive relationship.

“Noise and disturbance arising from customers milling about outside the front of the premises, or on their way to or from it, whether by foot or vehicle, would be likely to be directly audible from the windows of the immediately adjacent dwellings, representing a significant noise increase over the existing situation, particularly into the evening.

“It is also likely that customers would spend more time within and outside the drinking establishment in the evenings, at weekends, and on bank holidays when it is reasonable for nearby residents to expect a quieter environment.

“The proposal would result in an increased level of pedestrian and vehicular activity in comparison to the previous use, and the neighbouring dwellings.