A Yorkshire pub is up for sale for a quarter of a million pounds.

The Shepherds Rest, on Bolton Brow in Sewerby Bridge, has been managed by Ossett Brewery for the last 14 years. It has previously been 100 per cent ‘wet’, focusing on cask ales and the community market.

But it is now up for sale for £250,000 – but the brewery would also be open to enter into a new 10-year lease under the right terms.

The property has prominent main road positioning and sits on the edge of Sowerby Bridge town centre. The traditional pub boasts character features throughout, as well as a spacious managers flat that includes three good sized bedrooms. To the second floor there is derelict accommodation included four large rooms and a partly fitted bathroom.

The freehold of Shepherds Rest is available to purchase at a price of £250,000

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North said: “This property offers every option: a freehold trading pub, a development/conversion opportunity or an investment with a superb multiple operator as your tenant.”

For further information contact Fleurets 0113 234 0304 or email [email protected]

