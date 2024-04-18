Ash Way V at Thorp Arch Estate, near Wetherby, will comprise carbon net zero units of 19,500 sq. ft, 25,091 sq ft and 31,600 sq ft.

If planners back the expansion, Ash Way V will be the latest phase in Thorp Arch Estate’s Ash Way development, which started in 2005 and comprises 25 light industrial units, ranging from 3,000 sq. ft to 15,000 sq. ft, with one larger unit of 31,647 sq ft.

Tim Munns, Wharfedale Property Management director, left, and Richard Hampshire, managing director of York-based property consultants, LHL Group, who will act as employer’s agent on the proposed Ash Way V scheme at Thorp Arch in Wetherby.

Announcement of the expansion plan comes soon after the completion of Ash Way IV which comprises nine units totalling 95,409 sq ft with seven of these, a total of 76,272 sq ft, already let, including to ice bath manufacturer, Brass Monkey which relocated to the estate last year, and heads of terms have been issued for remaining two units.

Tim Munns, director of Wharfedale Property Management, which manages the estate for owner, Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust, said: “Thorp Arch Estate, with its green parkland setting and proximity to the motorway network, remains a popular location for new and established businesses despite the current subdued economy.

“If approved by Leeds City Council, these three slightly larger units will enable existing tenants to expand on site as well as meeting the needs of businesses seeking premises of this size and environmental specification who wish to relocate here.

“Ash Way IV is twice the size of the previous Ash Way II and Ash Way III schemes so we are pleased at the lettings achieved so far and envisage that we will be fully let imminently.”