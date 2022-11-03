Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa, in Leeds, scooped two awards in the World Luxury Hotel Awards and Luxury Spa Awards 2022, voted for by more than 300,000 international travellers. The hotel, part of the Daniel Thwaites Group, won Best Luxury Hotel and Best Luxury Boutique Spa in the continent.

Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards give international recognition to luxury hotels around the world, with winners selected by guests, luxury travellers and industry players from more than 2,000 nominees. In 2010, the World Luxury Spa Awards were launched with winners chosen from 600 nominees.

Thorpe Park’s award-winning spa boasts a 13-meter swimming pool, indoor jacuzzi, Himalayan salt sauna and steam rooms, as well as an extensive Technogym and relaxation spaces both poolside and outdoors. The spa menu includes Caudalie and Temple Spa treatments including facials, massages and nails with Daniel Thwaites therapists.

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa in Leeds has come away with two awards (Photo: Google)

The hotel’s restaurant serves an AA Rosette menu, including cocktails and a signature Yorkshire afternoon tea, all served in the 12-meter-high internal courtyard with a glass roof. There are signature doubles, twin, four posters and family rooms available, including a number of dog-friendly rooms.