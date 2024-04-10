Project Gigabit is the Government’s programme to connect areas which, without intervention, would miss out on fast and reliable broadband. It means rural households will no longer have to struggle with limited bandwidth, and businesses will be able to improve their productivity.

The latest win means Quickline is now one of only a handful of providers across England with multiple Project Gigabit contracts, covering a combined total of more than 60,000 premises and worth around £104m in public funding.

The new deal will fund the rollout of a full fibre network to up to 32,100 premises across rural South Yorkshire, along with homes and businesses in East Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

It comes just weeks after Yorkshire-based Quickline was awarded a £60m Project Gigabit contract covering 29,000 rural premises in West Yorkshire and parts of North and East Yorkshire.

The new contract will see the connection of outlying communities situated around Barnsley, Doncaster, Epworth, Goole, Maltby, Penistone, Rotherham, Sheffield and Worksop.

Quickline will connect a further 29,000 homes and businesses as part of its commercial network build.

The latest contract was awarded to Quickline following a competitive public procurement process and is worth £44m in Government subsidy.

It makes Quickline, which is backed by Northleaf Capital Partners, one of the UK’s largest rural broadband providers.

A spokesman said: “Quickline’s full fibre footprint will ensure over 200,000 deep rural premises are taken out of broadband poverty. This is in addition to another 200,000 rural premises able to connect to Quickline’s next generation fixed wireless network.

“As well as building a broadband network, Quickline will also play a key role in ensuring economic growth across the region with the delivery of a wide-ranging social values programme seeing the creation of jobs, apprenticeships, training courses, work placements, workshops, mentoring and more.”

Quickline’s CEO Sean Royce said: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded a second Project Gigabit contract and one that is again in a very important area for us.