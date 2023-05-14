Thousands of meals made in Yorkshire transported to Ukraine in converted ambulances to feed soldiers and civilians

Thousands of meals made in Yorkshire have been donated to feed Ukrainian soldiers and citizens fighting Putin’s invasion.

A total of 10,000 donated ‘Country Bolognese’ meals, which were specially made by Holmesterne Foods in Brompton on Swale in the Prime Minister’s constituency of Richmond, Yorkshire have been delivered to Ukraine by charity volunteers.

Four donated former NHS ambulances were filled with the meals and driven in a convoy to Lviv by the Country Food Trust in a 1,250-mile trip.

The charity normally supplies high protein nutritious meals free for foodbanks in the UK.

Country Food Trust CEO SJ Hunt (centre), Simon Brake (far left) from Mighty Convoy and the team handing over the ambulances and food in Lviv.

The donated Ukrainian meals are ideal as the Venison Bolognese and cooked pasta are sealed in pouches, can be eaten hot or cold and heated in boiling water. This is especially important as it allows people hiding underground or soldiers out in the field without electricity or gas to eat.

The four former NHS ambulances carrying the food were driven to Lviv where a charity makes them ready for the front line, to provide urgent medical assistance. They were bought by donations from members of the public. The cost of the food and the four ambulances was nearly £50,000.

The aid mission, called Operation Mighty Convoy, departed from London and took the Eurotunnel to Calais, through France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Poland and then into Ukraine.

The decommissioned ambulances were secured by not-for-profit organisation Mighty Convoy Limited.

Eight volunteers, including the CEO of the Country Food Trust charity, SJ Hunt, took turns to drive the ambulances to Lviv.

The donated meals were handed over to the Christian Medical Association of Ukraine (CMAU) in Lviv.

This is not the first time the Country Food Trust has donated its nutritious meals to Ukraine.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, The Country Food Trust launched a dedicated Ukraine appeal to raise funds to make the meals and send them to those in need. The campaign raised enough funds to provide 25,200 Venison ragu and pasta meals.

Country Food Trust CEO SJ Hunt said: “We were all touched by the plight of Ukraine and wanted to do all we could to help its people in their stand against Russian aggression.

“We heard about the great work of Mighty Convoy and when they approached us for food to take, we quickly realised our meals were ideal for the conditions out there. The 10,000 meals we’ve taken have been specially adapted for Ukraine by adding cooked pasta.

“It was a very long drive to Lviv but with two drivers to an ambulance we took the driving in turns and managed to keep going for 40 straight hours. It was arduous at times, but we knew the importance of what we were trying to achieve and on arriving at our final destination we were in no doubt that our lack of sleep was nothing in comparison to the hardship we saw.”

Ukrainian volunteer Mila Stukalova, who is helping to distribute the meals, said: “I would love to say a huge thank you to the Mighty Convoy and Country Food Trust for their great support to Ukrainian people in this very difficult time.

“Every meal we delivered was very much appreciated. We managed to send some to people on the frontline and to a village in Donetsk district.”

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer MP said: “This is a remarkable gesture of support for the people of Ukraine. The British public have opened their hearts, homes and wallets to help Ukrainians for over a year and its humbling to see that unconditional support continue.