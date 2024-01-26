Time for higher taxes on billionaires to help improve society: Bird Lovegod

However it misses a rather vital point; it works both ways.

The supplier meets a demand, but only on condition that their own demand to be paid is met.

If the recipient cannot pay, the process doesn’t even begin.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bird Lovegod has his say

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a huge demand for all sorts of things, mosquito nets, medicines, clean water, education, and this demand is continually unmet because the poor can’t meet the demand of the suppliers.

The truth is, our civilisation has dehumanising inequality deeply baked into it, fundamentally part of it.

We can override the system, but we seem reluctant to do so.

Since 2020 the five richest men on earth have doubled their wealth, and the wealth of the poorest 60 per cent has fallen.

The rich hoover up wealth, because they make enterprises and instruments to do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money moves upwards, towards the richest. It does not ‘trickle down’. It never did. That’s a rich man's lie.

Even rich people are starting to admit this, and some are even calling on the government to be taxed more.

Our Tory party will never instruct a wealth tax, although a tax on British millionaires and billionaires of two per cent of net wealth above £10 million would apparently generate £22 billion each year in tax.

The problem is people who worship money. They literally do.

They would happily sacrifice your life for their wealth.

Make no mistake about that.

They would rather hoard numbers in bank accounts than save lives or reduce human suffering in any way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For them, the purpose of life is to compete with other wealthy people in the game of hoarding more money, being a ‘winner’, which they think they are, and they have nothing but disdain and contempt for the ‘losers’, which is what they think everyone else is. It’s a fact.

They would rather buy another Ferrari to keep in the garage than save 100 lives.

Buying a Ferrari makes them feel better about themselves, whereas saving 100 lives would make them feel weak.

Nothing is more tragic than these people, they could’ve saved thousands of lives, but they bought a handbag instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They live superficial lives, collecting numbers, and then dying, and as they die, they realise that they are the opposite of heroes, they are the villains of the world.

They care about the wrong thing.

The billionaires of the world are a disgrace to humanity.

But I guess that’s how you become a billionaire.

By caring about money more than anything else. Even your own soul.

We should tax them, we have to, because they have not got the humanity to act on their own willingness.

And they would happily suck up every molecule of wealth on earth, and hoard it, and it would taste all the better for the starving people that surrounded them.