Time to end outdated stereotypes about retirement communities: Marie Buckingham

Having forged a successful career in construction and development, I didn’t really think about retirement until we foundered Torsion Care, and I became Development Director, where I oversee our Retirement Living arm - Burghley Retirement Living.

From my experience, retirement today looks very different from the stereotypes of bygone years. It is less ‘Waiting for God’ and more about embracing the opportunity to unlock the next chapter of life, with enthusiasm and exploration.

Retirees want to be far more active and sociable than ever before. People are living longer and so is their lust for life, travel, friendships, and communities. Yet there is sometimes still a stereotype that we would like to shake off.

Marie Buckingham has her say. Picture: Lincoln J Roth

In many cases, the days when retirement meant a quiet and sedentary lifestyle are gone. At our properties, the majority of retirees we meet are excited and ready to make the most of their newfound free time to explore a wide range of activities. They are staying engaged with their local communities, joining clubs, and participating in social events, which not only keeps them physically and mentally fit but also fosters a strong sense of belonging and purpose.

That’s not to say everyone in retirement feels and acts this way, even if it would be their preference. And a person’s living arrangement is a defining factor in what their retirement looks like.

If you’re stuck in home that leaves you feeling isolated, it can be a downward spiral into loneliness and depression. Yes, it’s hard to take the leap to a new way of living, but we can say without doubt that retirement communities can be a part of the loneliness solution.

Loneliness is a community challenge. I would encourage everyone to regularly connect with older relatives and neighbours. But for some older people, they are distant from family and going out to see friends becomes harder. A person’s housing situation can have a huge influence here too.

‘Oh, it’s lovely, I thought it would be like an old people’s home and it’s not’, is the statement we hear frequently when we show people our properties.

What I’m seeing from our owners is that, in moving to our properties, many are rediscovering their joie de vivre.

This is for a number of reasons. Firstly, downsizing can remove a lot of stress from a person’s life, such as the financial strain of heating and maintaining a larger property.

It can free up time and money to invest in things you love such as travel or spending time with family. Perhaps investing for the financial security of future generations.

Energy bills are much more affordable in a smaller, thermally efficient apartment too.

By far, however, the most satisfying benefit for me is the friendships made. We have owners who have forged very close bonds with their neighbours. Some are travelling together in 2024, others spend evenings together in our communal lounges or at social activities.

We hope the stereotype of retirees leading a quiet and isolated life is quickly fading as this generation of seniors enjoys an active, vibrant, and sociable retirement, making the most of their well-deserved leisure years. Together we want to reframe the image bestowed upon retirees and do what we can to reduce battle the scourge of loneliness and isolation.

