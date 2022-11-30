Time to put Leeds on the map as a first-choice destination for tech jobs - Matt Ward

Very recently at xDesign we surveyed hundreds of 14-25 year olds who are based in Leeds. Well over half of them (59 per cent) told us they are considering a career in tech. This is music to the ears of a sector that is experiencing a widespread digital skills shortage.

However, there’s a catch. Our research also found that two-fifths of those youngsters think the city’s tech companies could be doing more to support schools, colleges and universities when it comes to providing pathways into the sector.

To add to this, 46 per cent of young people are considering leaving Leeds after they complete their education - that’s potentially a huge ‘brain drain’ - particularly for local tech companies that need talent in tech and non-tech roles. Don’t forget that tech companies also need marketing, finance, HR and administrators too. There’s a lot more to a ‘career in tech’ than initially meets the eye.

It’s not enough to simply sit back and commentate on the fringes as the digital skills gap widens further.

Matt Ward is head of xDesign's Leeds office. Pic copyright Phil Tragen 2021

In commissioning our own research in Leeds, we did so to gain insight into the needs of youngsters and to set ourselves a measurable benchmark against which to bring about change through tangible action.

Many young people have a perception that the city doesn’t have enough tech jobs to go around. This is a myth we need to categorically bust.

Private organisations need to show young people that there’s more to technology than the famous five - Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google - when it comes to ‘working in tech’.

Big brand names like Asda and NHS England (both headquartered in Leeds), although not primarily known for their tech, still need talented technologists to grow.

Leeds is also home to many tech businesses that you might not have heard of yet, but are doing great things - eco fintech company, Tred, is just one, along with Mphasis which recently announced the creation of 1,000 jobs in the city, tripling the size of its Leeds workforce. According to Northern Tech 100, the city is cultivating 20 of the fastest-growing tech companies in the North of England.

The fact is, the career opportunities in tech are there for young people in Leeds. However, the private sector needs to do more to engage, excite and ignite the interest of our future generation of technologists so that Leeds’ digital future is secured.

As a private sector business itself, xDesign is more concerned about the actions it can take to positively impact the statistics and data. The recent Leeds Digital Careers Festival gave us the chance to collaborate with Leeds City Council, connect directly with young people and create a programme of activity to engage them. We’ve already done several school visits and careers fairs, with plans to take part in many more.

We also offer young people a 12-week internship or a bespoke 12-month graduate programme, both of which present opportunities and exposure to all sectors.

We’re fully invested in inspiring and informing the tech talent of the future. We want to show young people the scale and scope of the tech opportunities on offer in their own backyard.

If we can all pull together, think creatively and put Leeds firmly on the map as a first-choice tech destination for young people, this will help the city not only retain its future tech talent but, help it to entice back those that may have moved to other national and international tech hubs.

