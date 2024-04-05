Top 30 Under 30 list recognises PPG's Emily Clarkson and Jinder Toor

Each year, the scheme announces a list of the top 30 individuals under the age of 30 who have made a significant difference to their organisations, teams, and the local business community. This exceptional achievement reflects their dedication and hard work, and the scheme’s mission fully aligns with PPG’s commitment to recognise, support, and develop top talent, inspiring the next generation of business leaders.

“Emily, a valuable contributor to our business, has achieved exceptional success in just 18 months since graduation. She led the launch of our new E-Commerce platform for the Johnstone’s Paint brand, showcasing her collaboration skills with external partners and ability to influence key stakeholders. Emily’s efforts have elevated our retail brand visibility, drawing in a new audience, and she played a crucial role in our listings online.” Megan Esmond, Marketing Director, PPG AC EMEA UK & Ireland.

“Jinder’s career has seen remarkable growth due to his business acumen and determination. He now oversees complexity reduction across ten European markets. His ability to influence and engage spans all levels. His tenacity, energy, and adaptability have earned him praise from our West & Central Leadership team and colleagues across the region.” Steve Pocock, Vice President, PPG AC EMEA West & Central.

Emily Clarkson (left), and Jinder Toor (right)

As part of the scheme, each of the selected winners, including Jinder and Emily, will undergo 12 months of development training in line with the Leadership Excellence Acceleration Programme (LEAP). This course offers winners a unique opportunity to enhance their leadership skills and also provides an opportunity for businesses like PPG to recognise and invest in their own aspiring, young talent.

Simon Jones, founder of Top 30 Under 30s, said: “Top 30 under 30 is all about recognising and celebrating the contribution of the region’s best young people. This group have made a significant difference to their organisations, to their teams, to the local business community and it is an honour to showcase who they are, and what they have contributed."

Emily and Jinder both joined PPG as part of the student placement scheme at our Birstall site and have successfully transitioned into full-time roles after their university graduation. This highlights PPG's commitment to nurturing and empowering young talent within the business. These young leaders bring new perspectives, and their contributions are instrumental in driving innovation and ensuring adaptability in rapidly changing markets.

Learn more about Emily and Jinder below:

Emily Clarkson, Assistant Brand Manager, Retail Brands, PPG AC UK & Ireland

Emily is an exceptional talent within PPG. Her rapid progress and impactful contributions to the business have been truly impressive. From leading E-Commerce platform launches to driving growth in brand visibility and performance, she has continuously delivered exceptional results. She has a fantastic attitude, always challenging the norm and looking for new ways of doing things.

Her collaborative nature, ability to meet challenging deadlines and innovative thinking make her an invaluable asset to her team.

Jinder Toor, Complexity Manager, PPG AC EMEA West & Central

Jinder has proven himself to be an exceptional talent within his organisation, with a meteoric rise in his career due to his business acumen, drive, and ability to influence and engage with others at every level. His promotion to West & Central Complexity Reduction Manager reflects the trust his business has in his ability to deliver and engage with senior stakeholders.