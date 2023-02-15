Rents for prime commercial property in Leeds city centre will break all records this year, according to a new report.

Knight Frank’s UK Cities Report 2023 predicts that headline rents in Leeds are heading towards £38 per sq ft – up from £36 per sq ft.

This record-busting increase is down to a combination of quality new offices being either built or comprehensively refurbished and the increased pipeline of occupier demand, the report said.

This prediction comes hard on the heels of the news that the office take-up in Leeds for the last quarter of 2022 was the highest for five years.

City Square House will be the home of DLA Piper's new Leeds office when construction completes.

Eamon Fox, partner and head of development at Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “Investors will be to be selective in choice, targeting best-in-class new builds, refurbishments and buildings where a green premium can be applied.

"At the same time I expect organisations will change their stance on hybrid working and become firmer on employee time in the office, thus supporting occupational demand in the market.

He added: "The strength of legal sector continues apace, with Knights taking space at the Majestic, DLA moving to City Square House and Brabners opening a new office in the city.

"At the same time, the regions continue to attract significant new occupiers like the National Infrastructure Bank, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority, for example.