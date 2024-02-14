Knight Frank’s new UK Cities report, published this week, reveals that city centre rents have increased by six per cent over the past 12 months.

Notably, top office rents have risen by 19 per cent since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eamon Fox, partner and head of development at the Leeds office of Knight Frank, said: “The market is such that transactions are no longer rent sensitive, but amenity and quality is scrutinised more than ever by our occupier customers. When we get this right, we see growth in rents”.

City Square House in Leeds. Top office rents in Leeds have reached £38p per sq ft according to Knight Frank.