Tourists could be able to bring their cats to Yorkshire coast if plans given green light

Plans lodged with East Riding Council would see a cattery with space for 25 animals built in Skipsea, about half way between Bridlington and Hornsea.

The application stated it would give holidaymakers’ cats somewhere to stay if they are not allowed in their owners’ accommodation.

The plans would see accommodation for 25 cats provided on a former working farm which is home to the Grade II-listed Church House, an early 19th Century building.

A new building would be erected to accommodate the animals on the site.

Church House, which is now a private home, would be unaffected by the plans.

The cattery would be built next to the existing garage on the site and each accommodation unit would include space to sleep and exercise.

There would be one unit for two cars and another set aside for a family of them.

The plans include beech hedging to help screen the site along with newly-planted native trees.

Natural materials would be used where possible and stained green.

Plans stated the development would help to support the local tourism industry and by extension the East Riding economy.

They added it would also contribute to biodiversity by providing bird boxes and it would be located on the outskirts of the village of Skipsea.

Those behind the application would be required to apply for an animal activity licence for cat boarding if plans are approved.

Plans stated: “The building will be used for cat accommodation only.

“It will aid tourism as most clients are expected to be tourists who want but are unable to accommodate their cats at their holiday accommodation.”

The site would be located close to a number of holiday parks including the Seaside Caravan Park, Skipsea Sands and Skirlington.

It would also be close to holiday cottages off Beeford Road, the Skipsea Castle site and east of the village of Beeford.