Tracy Brabin meets with West Yorkshire Housing Partnership to discuss affordable housing and cost-of-living concerns

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin earlier this week met with West Yorkshire Housing Partnership (WYHP) leaders to discuss the issues of affordable housing, climate change and the cost-of-living crisis.

The partnership owns and manages around 250,000 homes in West Yorkshire, and was formed to work with the Mayor, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and local authorities in 2020.

159,516 households in Yorkshire and Humberside are on housing waiting lists, the third highest figure behind London and the North East.

Helen Lennon, chair of West Yorkshire Housing Partnership said: “We’ve seen so many changes in the last year and we still face a number of challenges, so it’s more important than ever that we work together to improve the lives of people in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin meets with Helen Lennon, chair of West Yorkshire Housing Partnership.

“The cost of energy emphasises just how important the energy efficiency of our homes is. A focus for the year ahead will be on how we can make the best use of green technology to make more of our homes as affordable to run as possible."

The partnership built 797 new affordable homes last year, and has plans to deliver a further 1,000 new homes this year.

As part of the meeting the Mayor also visited safe and secure accommodation that is provided by one of the partnership members for women and children who have experienced domestic abuse.

Research by Women’s Aid has revealed that 96 per cent of victims have said that the crisis is making their abuse worse, and 73 per cent said the crisis had prevented them from leaving an abusive home.

Ms Brabin said: “I am determined to do everything in my power to improve the safety of women and girls in West Yorkshire.