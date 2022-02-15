Sheridan employs around 200 people at its manufacturing facility in Normanton, West Yorkshire.

In a statement, Howdens said: "Solid surface worktops are an attractive and growing segment of the kitchen market. The acquisition will support Howdens’ trade only model and expansion into the higher priced kitchen segment where recent range introductions have proved very popular with customers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sheridan has a 25-year track record in the solid surface business and the acquisition will further increase Howdens’ in-house manufacturing capacity. John Blackburn, Managing Director of Sheridan will remain with the business to share his expertise as we continue to grow in this attractive segment."

Trade kitchen supplier Howdens, has acquired Sheridan Fabrications Ltd (Sheridan), one of the UK’s largest suppliers of luxury kitchen worktops

Andrew Livingston, CEO of Howdens, said: “The acquisition of Sheridan gives us significant additional capacity and experience in the solid surface business. We have worked closely with Sheridan for many years and we are delighted to welcome them to Howdens.