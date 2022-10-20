Train strikes and Queen’s funeral provided a boost for National Express

The company reported a 33% rise in overall group revenues in its third quarter to September 30 as passenger demand rebounds following the pandemic.

It said its UK coach operations are now 78% full – up from 58% a year ago and better than the 70% seen in the same quarter in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The firm added that demand is now “well in excess” of pre-Covid levels on several of its UK inter-city routes, while commercial passenger demand is running at around 90% of 2019 levels and up 24% year on year.

Its services have also become vital during recent train strikes and throughout the Queen’s funeral.

National Express said: “Our ability to react quickly to events means that we were able to provide more services during rail strikes, and we were proud to play a part in supporting the Metropolitan Police during the Queen’s funeral.”

The firm said it is facing inflation of around 4% over the next year, with rising costs kept under control thanks to long-term supply agreements and price increases.

It added: “Staff cost negotiations are ongoing and are progressing in line with our expectations.”

National Express also said it is beginning to make progress on addressing the driver shortage in America, with 40 per cent extra recruitment year on year.