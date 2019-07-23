Transatlantic law firm Womble Bond Dickinson boosts presence in Leeds with acquisition

Transatlantic law firm Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) has bolstered its presence in the UK through the acquisition of James Love Legal (JLL), the boutique practice.

JLL was set up a decade ago by James Love, the former head of intellectual property at Leeds-based Pinsent Masons. Mr Love and his team will be based in WBD’s Leeds office.

A WBD spokesman said: “This recruitment news follows on from expansion in the firm’s IP offering through the acquisition of Blakely Sokoloff, the well-known Californian patent boutique; the creation of a major life sciences team in the firm’s new Boston office; and the opening of a Houston office.”

Patrick Cantrill, who heads the IP team at WBD in the UK, commented “I am delighted to welcome James and his colleagues to our Leeds office. We are focused on attracting the best people to the firm.

“I have known James for many years and he and his highly regarded practice will add valuable expertise and experience to our existing group of IP lawyers which in October 2018 was voted Best IP Practice at the Yorkshire Legal Awards. We are also looking forward to pooling our contacts and knowledge in the pursuit of opportunities both across the UK and overseas.”

James Love added: “I am hugely looking forward to working with both the practice here in the UK and with US colleagues. Womble Bond Dickinson appealed to me because of the scale of its IP operations, its unique transatlantic presence and because it is a large general firm that puts IP centre stage.”

Across the UK and USA, WBD has more than 150 specialist IP attorneys working across its 27 offices. Its IP practice continues to grow and attract an expanding roster of global companies.