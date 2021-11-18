Transport downgrades set to harm Yorkshire's economy - business leaders

Commercial chiefs united in saying that the cancellation of the eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds, along with the scaled back plan for Northern Powerhouse Rail, would be detrimental to the opportunities of the region’s businesses and individuals, as well as to the environment.

Beckie Hart, CBI Yorkshire director, said the Integrated Rail Plan would go some way towards modernising the north’s rail network but added: “Businesses across the Midlands and Northern England will be justifiably disappointed to see the goalposts have moved at the eleventh hour, and concerned that some of the areas most sorely in need of development will lose out as a result of the scaled back plans.”

Amanda Beresford, chair of West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “After 11 years of campaigning for improved rail connectivity both within and across our region, today’s announcements are extremely disappointing and will call into question just how serious this government is, on its levelling up promises.

"At their heart, HS2 and NPR are not just transport projects, they are the game-changing backbone of the levelling-up agenda when taken in the spirit of the original vision.

"These projects shouldn’t be viewed as simply a faster way to get to and from London, but an essential component to rebalancing the UK’s economy by connecting people more efficiently with the jobs and education opportunities across our region.”

Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce managing director, Martin Hathaway, said the announcement would damage the opportunities for the growth and development of northern businesses.

“Today’s cancellations means that these struggles will remain and provide yet another example of why we here in Yorkshire need more control over our own destiny,” he said.

And Mike Cherry, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chairman, said: “Confirmation that a significant section of HS2 is not going ahead will come as a big disappointment to small firms right across the country which were banking on its delivery.