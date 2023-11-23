Travelodge announces record results as it experiences 'robust' business travel demand

Travelodge has announced record results for the nine months to September 30, which it described as reflecting the continued resilience of the UK budget hotel market.

The business delivered a 16.7 per cent increase in revenue to £782m as it continued to experience “robust business travel demand” across customers ranging from tradespeople to FTSE 100 company executives.

Jo Boydell, Travelodge Chief Executive, said: “I am pleased to announce a record performance for the quarter, reflecting continued demand from Travelodge's diverse range of leisure and business customers who seek affordable, quality accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We continue to invest in our business to drive growth and strengthen our brand proposition.

Jo Boydell, Travelodge Chief Executive, said: “I am pleased to announce a record performance for the quarter, reflecting continued demand from Travelodge's diverse range of leisure and business customers who seek affordable, quality accommodation. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/PA Wire)

"Our room and hotel transformation continues at pace – we will have refitted approximately 25 per cent of the room estate by the end of this year, with plans to accelerate this investment to upgrade approximately 50 per cent of the room estate by the end of 2024.

"We also launched our multi-million-pound “Better get a Travelodge” advertising campaign in September.”