Travis Perkins announces new fleet management partnership with Leeds-based Zenith

Yorkshire-based Zenith, the independent leasing, fleet management and vehicle outsourcing business, has secured a significant partnership agreement with the UK’s largest distributor of building materials.

Travis Perkins has announced a five-year partnership for fleet management with the commercial division of Zenith for the group’s assets, which include 1,600 heavy goods vehicles, 800 light commercial vehicles and 300 cars.

Headquartered in Leeds, Zenith’s 1,350 employees manage around 170,000 vehicles. The latest partnership, which will involve a full transfer from the existing provider, will cover service, maintenance and repair for the group’s light and heavy goods vehicles, as well as cars, plant and ancillary equipment.

In a statement, Travis Perkins said: “Zenith was selected in a competitive tender based on its overall value, including the ability to provide more overnight servicing which will minimise downtime and improve availability, so the group’s vehicles can be available to serve more customers during the day.

Travis Perkins has announced a new fleet management partnership with Zenith. (Photo supplied by Travis Perkins)

"The size of the Zenith servicing network also closely matches the group’s nationwide operational footprint.

"This will improve efficiency, save fuel and reduce carbon emissions in line with the group’s commitment to reduce the carbon emissions of its fleet by 80 per cent by 2030.”

Richard Byrne, HSE and Fleet Director of Travis Perkins, said: “Following a thorough review, we are excited to work with Zenith, and have found in them a partner that we believe will provide our branches with excellent service and which shares our belief in great customer service, efficiency and sustainability.”

Martin Jenkins, the chief executive of Zenith’s commercial division, , said: “We’re delighted to have been selected by Travis Perkins as the fleet management partner for its 3,000-strong fleet.

“With more than 30 years’ experience in fleet management solutions, we have long-standing relationships with the UK’s largest fleets, all of which rely on our industry-leading knowledge and service levels to achieve business objectives.

“This continues with Travis Perkins plc, and I’m confident our technology-led solutions will minimise vehicle downtime, boost vehicle availability, and ultimately help to ensure the company maximises its investment in its large commercial fleet.”

Earlier this year, Zenith revealed it had delivered record financial results for the year ended March 31 2023. Despite facing economic and market challenges, the company increased turnover by 16.8 per cent to £688.1m over the year and delivered another record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) of £79.4m.

Speaking in July, Tim Buchan, Chief Executive Officer, Zenith, said: “Once again, the fundamental resilience of our strategy and business model has come to the fore, enabling us to continue delivering despite the testing economic backdrop. From the ongoing war in Ukraine and supply chain disruption, inflationary pressures, and interest rate uncertainty, to increases in overhead costs, there have been challenges throughout our sector for both businesses and consumers.