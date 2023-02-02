The trial of a Yorkshire businesswoman whose recycling plant was destroyed in a fire has been delayed by around a year as she is unable to pay legal fees.

Teesside Crown Court heard on Thursday that Laura Hepburn, 42, is facing bankruptcy proceedings, is out of work and relies on sickness benefits, and has been unable to fund a specialist environmental solicitor.

She and co-accused Jonathan Guy Brudenell were due to go on trial next week accused of a number of waste disposal offences that allegedly came to light following an investigation into the fire at Greenology (Liverton) Ltd in Redcar in 2020.

Hepburn, from Robin Hood’s Bay and now of Sandsend near Whitby, has been given several weeks by Judge Howard Crowson to instruct new solicitors under Legal Aid provisions, but it was accepted by all parties that the trial could not begin until February 2024.

Laura Hepburn

Her barrister Andrew Thomas KC said: “We are in an unfortunate position. The trial is in significant jeopardy and we have been overtaken by events. There is concern about funding the defence and the expert witness central to this. Laura is unable to pay her solicitor to complete work and for the trial.

"Since her company ceased trading, she has been the director and employee of a separate business called Greenology (Teesside) Ltd, but for various reasons she was required to depart the business in September 2022. She received nominal consideration for the sale of her shares, has not had alternative employment since and is on sickness benefits.

"A bankruptcy petition was brought in December, with business debts in her name of around £400,000. Some funds were given to her by a third party, a lifelong friend who assisted her financially, but there are no funds in place for an expert. She is eligible for Legal Aid, but there is not enough time to obtain it and allow the trial to take place. This case is hanging by a thread and I am concerned that Laura does not have representation. She is facing serious difficulties.”

Judge Crowson responded: “I am annoyed. Where does that get me? There is frustration that it has got to this position if she had difficulties last year.”

Prosecuting barrister Lee Fish KC added that it was ‘staggering’ and ‘deeply unsatisfactory’ that the delay had only just come to light and said he wished to ‘publicly express’ the Crown’s frustration, though he added he had ‘no appetite’ to force Hepburn to represent herself in court.

Judge Crowson added: “I wish it was known earlier. It might have been possible to save the case if she had recognised her difficulties earlier. I cannot conceive of her acting for herself and I am compelled to vacate the trial until next year.”

Speaking on a video link after she was told to approach new solicitors immediately and confirm their appointment by March 10, Hepburn said: “I have lined up some people and started the search. I want to make clear that it’s circumstance, I have not suddenly sprung this up on anybody.”

Judge Crowson added: “I can see that you would rather the trial had gone ahead.”

One of the accused, Peter Waldron of Hinton in Northallerton, has already admitted breaching the terms of an environmental permit but Hepburn and Brudenell both deny the offences against them.

Brudenell is accused of three offences connected to the use of environmental permits during 2018 and 2019, and one charge of keeping controlled waste likely to contribute to pollution or harm human health in 2019. He is also charged with taking part in the management of a company while under bankruptcy restrictions.

Hepburn is accused of two charges of breaching environmental permits and two of keeping controlled waste likely to contribute to pollution or harm human health in 2019 and 2020.

The fire was originally investigated as arson but no charges were ever brought in relation to this.

Hepburn established Greenology herself and was later included in the 2020 Northern Power Women List.

Her vision for her green business has seen tonnes of material recycled, preventing it from being taken to landfill sites or incinerated.

The mother of three originally trained in design and worked in the TV and film industry on productions including Game of Thrones and Gentleman Jack before changing careers to waste management.