Tribus Digital in Leeds named as one of Europe's fastest growing companies as it confirms plans to hire more staff

Tribus, which is on course to post record growth figures and boost headcount significantly over the coming year, was recognised in the FT 1000, an annual list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies.

The FT 1000, compiled with Statista, lists the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue.

Based at offices on Kirkstall Road, Tribus Digital is on track for a record turnover for 2021/2022, increasing 59 per cent throughout the two-year pandemic period. During 2022, the business intends to add at least ten new recruits to the existing team of 30.

Tribus Digital is hiring

Dom Smith, director at Tribus, said: “The past two years have proved very challenging, but the dedication of a talented team has helped deliver outstanding growth. To receive recognition on a European stage is the icing on the cake.”

Tribus works with clients across various industry sectors delivering digital solutions for businesses, including Willmott Dixon, John Adams, SIG plc (Sheffield Insulation Group) and Christians Against Poverty.

Laura Ellis, director, added: “We’re looking forward to adding to the team throughout this year and beyond. We’ve always had the option of flexible working, but like many other businesses, the last couple of years has solidified that approach. We are attracting the best talent in the region and beyond.”

During lockdown, Tribus launched an initiative to source second-hand laptops and donate them to disadvantaged children in the region.