Tunstall Healthcare expands its German presence with the acquisition of BeWo for undisclosed fee

The acquisition sees Tunstall join forces with BeWo to deliver its first home emergency call centre in Germany to support vulnerable people at home.

Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board of Tunstall Integrated Healthcare, commented: “We are pleased to have found a strong partner in the BeWo Group. We’re looking forward to working with Matthias Sandrock and the team to combine our strengths and support the further digitisation of health and care services across Germany.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our innovative approach will offer professionals and service users an opportunity to explore new ways of delivering and receiving enhanced health and social care services at home, therefore increasing health and wellbeing, and the efficacy of the care services available.”

Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board of Tunstall Integrated Healthcare, commented: “We are pleased to have found a strong partner in the BeWo Group. We’re looking forward to working with Matthias Sandrock and the team to combine our strengths and support the further digitisation of health and care services across Germany."