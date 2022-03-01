Tunstall Healthcare expands its German presence with the acquisition of BeWo for undisclosed fee

The acquisition sees Tunstall join forces with BeWo to deliver its first home emergency call centre in Germany to support vulnerable people at home.
Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board of Tunstall Integrated Healthcare, commented: “We are pleased to have found a strong partner in the BeWo Group. We’re looking forward to working with Matthias Sandrock and the team to combine our strengths and support the further digitisation of health and care services across Germany.
“Our innovative approach will offer professionals and service users an opportunity to explore new ways of delivering and receiving enhanced health and social care services at home, therefore increasing health and wellbeing, and the efficacy of the care services available.”
Matthias Sandrock, CEO of the BeWo Group of Companies, said: "We are delighted to now be part of the Tunstall Group. Tunstall is an innovative partner with whom we have been working successfully for many years. We have long been convinced of the quality of their products and can now offer our customers and cooperation partners an even wider range of solutions from the areas of telehealth and smart home solutions."