Turkish steakhouse Etci Mehmet creates 60 new jobs with new Yorkshire restaurant opening in summer

Turkish steakhouse Etci Mehmet is poised to make its first move into Yorkshire with its arrival in Leeds this summer, creating 60 new jobs.
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:45 BST

Founded in Istanbul in 2012, the brand now has restaurants in Manchester, Liverpool, and Birmingham. It will be based in the former Leeds Gas showroom unit on Eastgate in the city centre.

Founded in Istanbul in 2012 by Mehmet & Mustafa (affectionately known as Baba), Etci Mehmet launched its first UK restaurant in Manchester. It was followed by openings in Riyadh, Birmingham, Liverpool, Doha & Casablanca.

Speaking ahead of the Leeds launch, operations director Amine el Gueddar said: “We are thrilled to continue our UK expansion. Leeds has been cooking for a long time and was the next natural destination. Many of our current guests travel weekly from the Yorkshire district, including Bradford, Huddersfield, Batley, Dewsbury and Wakefield, we wanted to bring the Etci experience closer to them.”

