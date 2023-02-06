Turner & Townsend signs deal to combine teams that have worked on Battersea Power Station and the Shard

The Leeds-based professional services business Turner & Townsend has revealed it is combining its London cost management arm with alinea, a cost consultancy.

The two teams are joining forces to bring together professionals who have worked on London landmarks ranging from Battersea Power Station and the Shard through to 22 Bishopsgate and the Brent Cross Regeneration.

The combined team will operate in the London real estate cost management market as Turner & Townsend alinea and will be led by Iain Parker. It forms part of Turner & Townsend’s 4,000 strong UK team, which delivers major programmes, programme management, cost and commercial management, net zero and digital solutions for clients across real estate, infrastructure and natural resources.

Commenting on the acquisition, Turner & Townsend’s UK Managing Director, Patricia Moore, said: “Turner & Townsend and alinea have a shared ambition to transform performance in the construction sector through data-led digital cost consultancy, working with some of the biggest and best clients to deliver the most complex projects in London and beyond.”

Iain Parker, Turner & Townsend alinea lead, said: “When we founded alinea 10 years ago we said that we wanted to raise the standard of cost consultancy and disrupt the market through a strong focus and personal service.

"That rings truer than ever today as we embark on a new era with Turner & Townsend. Our London businesses are a compelling strategic fit, with a shared focus and commitment to investing in our people and our service offering.”

“The complementary skills of our impressive joint talent pool, coupled with the collective data and digital platforms that will further enhance our offer, will enable us to concentrate on delivering excellence for our clients and their projects.

"As Turner & Townsend alinea we are taking our service to the next level to establish ourselves as London’s cost consultancy of choice.”

Turner & Townsend employs more than 10,000 people in 50 countries.