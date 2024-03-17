Leeds-headquartered Express Bi-folding Doors has invested half a million pounds and created 10-15 new jobs with its new site in East Kilbride as part of the family-run firm’s commitment to Scotland.

The company, overseen by Steve Bromberg and his father, also called Steve, is expanding following back-to-back record years and investment in their British-made products.

Alongside Mr Clarke, Scottish interior designer and TV presenter, John Amabile, was also on hand to support the launch of the 7,000 sq ft showroom, set over two floors at Stroud Trade Park – with glazing on show on a scale not seen before in Scotland, according to company bosses.

Mr Clarke said: “The scale of Express Bi-folding Doors’ showrooms is very impressive, especially when you think they contain full size house setups inside to really show what their products will look like in situ.

"There’s nothing better than going to a showroom, it’s a simple as that. And their showrooms set the tone for the standard of their products.

“I came across Express Bi-folding Doors while filming a show for Channel 4 looking at homes that wanted big transformations.

"I think what Express is doing is really pushing forward the design and technology of their systems – and innovating rather than just sitting back.

“A showroom helps you to make the right decisions too, so it’s great to see them investing on this scale here in East Kilbride.”

The full house displays are some of the eye-catching installations inside the mammoth building and they have also partnered with local companies and suppliers, including Silver Birch Kitchens.

A full transport and logistics hub has also been built as part of the investment in the area.

Mr Bromberg, managing director of Express Bi-folding Doors, said: “This is a great example of our commitment to Scotland and to grow our business, because we know people from all over the UK know and trust our products.

"We don’t take what we do lightly and it’s as important now as it was the day we launched to make sure the products are first class and so is our service.

“East Kilbride is a brilliant place for us to be with the bonus of easy access to surroundings towns and cities like Glasgow. Investing in the area and creating jobs is important to us because we want people to buy into what we do and what we’re about.”

He added: “Having George Clarke backing us makes all the difference because there isn’t much he doesn’t know about architecture and renovating homes. So for him to give us his seal of approval year after year means a lot.”

Express Bi-folding Doors now employs more than 250 people across the UK and it is also recruiting nationwide for a variety of roles across its locations.

The brand has rapidly grown post-pandemic with the last 18 months seeing celebrities lend their backing to Express Bi-Folding Doors from interior designer Linda Barker, to Star Wars and Harry Potter star Warwick Davis.

Express Bi-folding Doors manufactures and installs a range of panoramic sliding doors, bi-folding doors, entrance doors, skylights and bespoke glass solutions.