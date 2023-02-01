Construction is underway on two new business parks in Doncaster as part of developer Priority Space’s largest UK project to date.

The two business parks will soon add 16 new industrial and warehousing units to the region’s commercial property space.

Platinum Park and Jubilee Park have been developed by Priority Space, backed by H.G. Sites, and stand adjacent to Avro Park, a development completed by the company in 2019.

Director of Priority Space Lee Buchanan said: “Construction is going well at Platinum and Jubilee Parks and we look forward to completion bringing this, our largest development, to fruition.

Jubilee and Platinum Parks are being built alongside Avro Park in Doncaster, Also developed by Priority Space.

“We’ve invested in Doncaster because we know there is demand for small and medium sized commercial property here and our aim is always to create high-quality and sustainable workplaces which stimulate local economic growth.”

The three business parks combined represent a £12 million investment at this site by Priority Space and deliver more than 120,000 sq. ft. of workspace across 6.3 acres.

Platinum Park , due for completion in spring, will provide 13 industrial units, ranging in size from 1,750 sq ft to 5,800.

Jubilee Park , due for completion in summer, will deliver three larger units, measuring 13,000, 16,000 and 30,000 sq ft.

The units are located off First Avenue, six miles from the city centre.