Two new stores and completion of food hall announced for Sheffield's Heart of the City development

A set of major announcements have been made on the progress of Sheffield city centre’s Heart of the City development.

Two new lettings, Fjällräven and Yards Store, have been announced for Heart of the City – the flagship city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and its Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry. The new Fjällräven store will be the firm’s second to open in the UK.

This comes as Henry Boot Construction announces that it has completed work on Cambridge Street Collective food hall development, handing the building over to the operator for the final fit-out.

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s great to see the Cambridge Street Collective development reach practical completion. Henry Boot Construction has delivered a fantastic job, blending old with new and protecting the important heritage façade along Cambridge Street.

“To secure the second Fjällräven store in the UK is a clear reflection that Sheffield city centre is on the up. It shows the confidence that the market has in the future of our city, driven by the high-quality regeneration that the Council has led.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Fjällräven and Yards Store to the city centre. Plans for their new units are really impressive and I’m sure both will be hugely popular.”

Cllr Miskell added that many more businesses of a “similar high calibre” were already expressing an interest in the the city centre.

Set to sit alongside the Fjällräven on the corner of Charles Street and Pinstone Street, Yards Store is an independent men’s fashion retailer, owned by Parasol Retail Limited. The shop will sell brands including Carhartt, Patagonia, RRL by Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith and New Balance.

It will be the second Yards Store to open in the UK following the success of the company’s Manchester shop.

Tim Gardiner, co-owner of The Sporting Lodge Limited and Parasol Retail Limited, said: “In terms of the new Fjällräven store opening in Sheffield, we have been looking at the city as new opportunity now for some time and we’ve been very impressed with the plans for the re-invigorated city centre. Our partners at Fjällräven have been very supportive in our new store opening plans and we feel that Sheffield is the perfect place for our next stage of development.

“With regards to Yards Store, we feel the brand mix we now have will appeal to the people of Sheffield, with an exciting blend of heritage, outdoor and fashionable international brands that has proved to be a successful mix in our Manchester store.”

The new Cambridge Street Collective venue is located between Cambridge Street and Wellington Street, sitting behind Henry’s Corner and Bethel Sunday School.

Once the fit-out work is completed, it will be run by Blend Family – the same company behind Sheffield’s Cutlery Works – and feature a contemporary food hall, cookery school and rooftop bar.

Construction of the development saw several historic building façades refurbished and integrated into a contemporary new structure behind. The new build elements are finished with a weathering steel façade.