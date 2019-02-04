Two photographers from The Yorkshire Post in contention for top award

TWO members of The Yorkshire Post team are in contention for a prestigious award that recognises the finest photographers in the business.

Simon Hulme and James Hardisty have been shortlisted in the Bloomberg Business Photographer of the Year category at the UK Picture Editors’ Guild awards.

Sheffield Forgemasters..Picture by Simon Hulme

Hundreds of photographers submitted thousands of pictures that were judged by 10 experienced judges.

The Yorkshire Post’s deputy editor Ian Day said, “The UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards showcase the very best of press photography from across the country.

“To have both Simon and James shortlisted in the same category demonstrates how highly skilled and talented they both are delivering first class photography to the pages of The Yorkshire Post.”

The shortlisted portfolios included pictures of York Gin and Sheffield Forgemasters which were taken for our Yorkshire Vision business magazine and Business Tuesday supplement.

Helen Healy, the head of pictures at the Financial Times and chair of the judges said “There was a very strong set of entries for this year’s Picture Editors’ Guild Awards.

“The photos covered a huge range of news stories from 2018: big events such as the migrant crisis, Brexit, climate change to essays about Irish dancing and World War II veterans. It was very difficult to narrow down my top favourites.”